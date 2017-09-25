MATCH PREVIEW: Peterborough United are now a big League One scalp

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has warned his team they have now have big fat target on their backs.

Posh head to rock bottom Oldham tomorrow (September 25) having established themselves as serious League One promotion contenders with a terrific win over title favourites Wigan on Saturday (September 23).

In-form Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond should be fit to face Oldham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh could go top tonight if they win and current leaders Shrewsbury lose at Doncaster.

But with prestige comes pressure, although the departure earlier today of Latics boss John Sheridan won’t make a difference to the match outcome according to McCann.

“It was always going to be a hard game,” McCann insisted. “Regardless of their position in the league and who their manager is. Oldham have made a decision on their manager which is their perogative, but were were already focussing on how well we play and that remains the case.

“Our players are prepared for a battle, but our aim will also be to repeat the quality of performance we delivered in the second half against Wigan.

Posh manager Grant McCann and his players celebrate a 5-1 win at Oldham in 2015. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“That was as good a 45-minute display as I’ve seen at the ABAX for some time, but we will now be a scalp in this division. Teams will want to take us down and we have to be ready for that.

“We’ve had some bad days at Oldham, but it’s also a place with happy memories for me. I took charge of my first game there after Dave Robertson left the club and we had a fantastic result (a 5-1 win).

“It’s important we win again to build on what we achieved on Saturday and a similar attitude and performance will give us a great chance of doing just that.”

Key midfielder Gwion Edwards faces a late fitness test after limping out of Saturday’s win with a groin problem just before half-time, but goalkeeper Jonathan Bond should be fit despite playing against Wigan with a slight calf injury.

Striker Ricky Miller will be back in the squad after recovering from a virus.

Junior Morias and Jack Marriott are expected to start up top, even though the former scored his two goals against Wigan after switching to a deeper position.

“David Oldfield (assistant manager) brought the idea of swapping Junior and Marcus Maddison around at half-time on Saturday,” McCann added. “And a very good decision it turned out to be.

“It’s further proof of what an adaptable squad we have this season.

“We won’t take unnecessary risks with injured players, certainly not ones as important as Gwion, but this season I want them to play through a bit of pain as Jonathan did on Saturday.

“The signs are the players will do that. We have a mentally strong squad now. Jonathan has had no treatment since Saturday so he will be fine, while we will make a decision tomorrow on Gwion.

“Ricky is back and it’s just a case of getting his head down and working hard. He’s at a good club who will give him a chance and he’s a little unfortunate right now that Junior and Jack are on fire.

“But he can do worse than follow Junior’s example. He’s put the work in and now he’s a key member of the squad. Ricky will do the same I’m sure. He’s a natural goalscorer.”