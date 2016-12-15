MATCH PREVIEW: McGee focused on his form rather than his future

On-loan Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee will get the hectic festive programme out of the way before he worries about his own immediate future.

Posh are currently negotiating with Spurs about keeping the 21 year-old at the ABAX Stadium for the rest of the season.

Luke McGee celebrates a Posh win at Northampton.

McGee, whose current loan spell expires next month, is not involved in those talks. His focus is entirely on continuing the form that’s made him a firm fans’ favourite at Posh.

“My own future is the last thing on my mind right now,” McGee insisted. “Spurs and Posh have been very good to me since I came up here.

“Spurs are in touch all the time to see how I’m getting on and with how they think I’m doing, but they haven’t said anything to me about what happens next.

“Obviously I’ve enjoyed it at Posh. The lads, the manager and the fans have all been superb.

“It’s been a great experience, but for the moment I’m concentrating on the Christmas fixtures. We’re on a decent run and we want to it to continue.”

It’s a tough game at Charlton on Saturday (December 17), before those festive League One fixtures at home to Gillingham on Boxing Day and Coventry on December 31. Posh also travel to current leaders Scunthorpe on January 2.

“Charlton will be hard,” McGee admitted. “They have a strong squad, but then so do we. We’ve been scoring goals and we’ve shown we can defend when we have to by keeping some clean sheets.

“Most teams in League One have quality players. I’ve been surprised a bit by the standard, but we have as much quality as anyone.

“Last weekend was a good example of what we are about. We didn’t play very well in the first-half, but we only conceded two goals to deflections.

“The defence still put their bodies on the line even though we were struggling, but in the second half we were excellent all over the pitch.

“It’s put us in good shape for a busy run of games and the aim now is to pick up enough points in the next four matches to put us in a good position for the start of the new year.

“We are in sixth place, but we have a game in hand on on those above us so a few wins would get us higher up the table quite quickly.

“I’m looking forward to the holiday games. I’ve never played that many matches in such a short space of time.”