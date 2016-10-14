MATCH PREVIEW: McCann wants McGee to stay forever!

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admits he’d love to keep on-loan goalkeeper Luke McGee at the club forever!.

The 21 year-old Spurs’ shot-stopper has made a huge impression since moving to the ABAX Stadium on loan on transfer deadline day.

Fleetwood striker David Ball in action for Posh.

McGee has yet to keep a clean sheet, but he has saved two penalties and made numerous other quality saves in seven appearances.

His current Posh deal expires in January, but McCann wants to extend his temporary stay and then persuade him to sign on a permanent basis.

“I’d love Luke to stay until the end of the season and beyond,” McCann stated. “I’d love him to be our player. He’s been first class in terms of performance and in his demeanour around the place.

“He’s a very demanding goalkeeper, even in training. If you don’t track your runner he will let you know about it. He will be out of his goal to shout at you and I like that.

“Luke is a 21 year-old, but conducts himself like a 27-28 year-old. He’s a leader and when you add that to his ability, you have a real player.

“He deserves that first clean sheet, but that’s not only down to him, and it’s not just down to the back four. We have to take collective defensive responsibility.

“Obviously Spurs rate Luke highly so we will have to wait and see what happens with regards to extending his stay. He has been in and around their first-team squad.”

McGee will play in tomorrow’s League One fixture at Fleetwood, but a few of his team-mates are carrying niggles, not ideal as a home match with local rivals Northampton Town is scheduled for Tuesday (October 18).

McCann wouldn’t reveal who was struggling, but star men Marcus Maddison and Chris Forrester both limped out of last weekend’s win over Bury (October 8).

Right-back Michael Smith is available again after missing the last two games while on international duty with Northern Ireland, but faces a fight with stand-in Hayden White for his starting place.

McCann is wary of Fleetwood’s threat, especially that of in-form former Posh striker David Ball. Ball scored 11 times for Posh between January 2011 and July 2012.

McCann added: “Fleetwood have done very well over the years, coming through the leagues and establishing themselves at this level. They have quite a compact ground and we were beaten there last year on a midweek evening so we know what to expect.

“We know all about ‘Bally’, he is a good player and is in decent form. They have a lot of good experienced players, but they also have some young talent coming through as well.

“Manager Uwe Rosler has got a good style of football. I liked watching his Brentford side play.”