MATCH PREVIEW: McCann to unleash his new crowd-pleasers

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is ready to introduce his new ‘crowd-pleasers’ to the club’s fans and a national TV audience when Swindon visit the ABAX Stadium for a League One match tomorrow (September 3, 12.15pm).

McCann was delighted with his transfer deadline day business which saw winger Nathan Oduwa and creative midfielder George Moncur arrive on loan from Spurs and Barnsley respectively. Posh also signed goalkeeper Luke McGee from Spurs until January and all three newcomers should be included in tomorrow’s matchday squad.

Posh striker vShaquile Coulthirst has fallen out of favour at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McGee is the mnost likely to start, while McCann also hopes right-back Hayden White will recover from a groin injury in time to play. First-choice right-back Michael Smith is on international duty with Northern Ireland.

“Getting the new players in led to a long day, but it was worth it,” McCann said. “I’m delighted with the business we did and relieved that we now know what we have to work with for the next few months.

“Everyone saw what George Moncur did in League One last season which is why so many clubs, including us, tried to sign him in the summer. George chose Championship football with Barnsley which is understandable, but I’m thrilled we now have him six weeks later than we wanted, but for a lot less money!

“He’s an exciting player. He always wants to get on the ball and make things happen. I’m confident our fans will love him.

Posh hope Hayden White will be fot enough to play against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“And it’s the same with Nathan Oduwa. He was outstanding at Rangers last season and their fans, of which I am one, loved him. He will get bums off seats. Some of the things I’ve seen in training already took my breath away.

“They will both be crowd-pleasing players and I’m also very pleased to have landed Luke McGee. I’ve seen him play for Spurs a couple of times and he’s everything I want in a goalkeeper. He is great with the ball at his feet which is important to the way I want to play and he is a big lad who is happy to come for crosses.

“Mark Tyler has done well in goal, but at 39 it can be tough playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday. Mark is on my coaching staff so he will be involved in the decision I make. He knows his body better than anyone.

“The first thing the three new lads did was improve the intensity of our training yesterday. They all trained to a remarkably high standard.”

Swindon arrive at the ABAX Stadium having enjoyed a solid start to League One. They are just two points behind seventh-placed Posh with a game in hand.

McCann expects a tough game against another side who try and play a passing game.

“Swindon will play a 3-5-2 system which we haven’t seen this season,” McCann said. “They have started the season well and I’m expecting a good game of football between two teams who try and play the right way.

“I know their manager (Luke Williams) well as we were on the same coaching courses. He likes his team to play in a certain way so we have to make sure we are as solid defensively as we were at MK Dons last weekend, while also trying to exploit their weaknesses.

“The game is on TV and we are at home so my players won’t need any extra motivation.”

White will be given every chance to prove his fitness as McCann is keen not to repeat the mistake of Tuesday night when centre-back Ricardo Santos played as a full-back in a 6-1 home defeat at the hands of Norwich in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli played his first 90 minutes of the season in the Norwich game and will be in tomorrow’s squad as will 17 year-old youth team striker Deon Moore.

Posh tried and failed to loan striker Shaquile Coulthirst to League Two Stevenage on transfer deadline day which suggests Moore has moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Tomorrow’s match will be screened live on Sky Sports.