MATCH PREVIEW: McCann’s men are up for the FA Cup

Peterborough United players are raring to go on Sunday (December 4) after the disappointment of a late postponement of their League One fixture at Oldham last weekend.

The squad had travelled overnight in preparation for the game against ‘the Latics’ and were shocked when match referee John Brooks declared the pitch unplayable because of frost.

Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has been getting plenty of rest.

The postponement means central defender Jack Baldwin is now suspended from the second round FA Cup tie at Notts County. He would have missed the Oldham game.

Either Michael Bostwick or Ricardo Santos will partner Ryan Tafazolli at the heart of the Posh defence. Bostwick moving back from midfield would allow Gwion Edwards back into the starting line-up.

Goalkeeper Luke McGee was to have a late fitness test ahead of the Oldham game after picking up a knee injury, but he is expected to start at Meadow Lane. On-loan midfielder George Moncur has ben refused permission to play by parent club Barnsley.

“We can’t wait to get out on the pitch,” McCann said. “It was very frustrating last weekend and two weeks is a long time to go between games.

Michael Bostwick could be back in the centre of the Posh defence at Notts County.

“But it has sort of worked in our favour a bit as Luke McGee has had extra time to recover from his knee problem and it won’t do Jack Baldwin any harm to have a rest as his knee has been giving him problems.

“We’ve also been able to give Leo Da Silva Lopes a longer rest which he needed.

“We’re all raring to go again now though. The FA Cup is an important competition for us and we want a good run.

“Notts County have been on a bad run, but I wouldn’t take any notice of that. I know their manager (John Sheridan) will have them fired up.

“We have a great record at Notts County in recent seasons so hopefully we can extend it. We always take great support there which should also help.”

Posh are expecting around 1,500 fans to make the short trip to Meadow Lane. Over 1,000 tickets had been sold by the close of business last night (November 30).

The Oldham game will now take place on Tuesday, January 24.