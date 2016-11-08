MATCH PREVIEW: McCann’s Checkatrade challenge for his players

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has thrown down the gauntlet to his fringe players ahead of tonight’s (November 8, 8pm kick off) Checkatrade Trophy match at Barnet.

McCann will make wholesale changes to his starting line-up while staying within the rules of the competition. A minimum of five senior players based on most recent games and the total number of appearances this season must start the match.

Posh centre-back Ricardo Santos has kept his place in the side for the game at Barnet.

McCann is committed to central defenders Ryan Tafazolli and Ricardo Santos starting the game, as well as striker Lee Angol who continues his comeback from a broken leg.

The likes of goalkeeper Mark Tyler, midfielders Gwion Edwards, Adil Nabi, Callum Chettle and George Moncur could also start the game. On-loan Spurs winger Nathan Oduwa could make his full Posh debut.

Centre-back Jack Baldwin and defensive midfielder Michael Bostwick will definitely be rested, while it would be a surprise to see captain Chris Forrester start the match.

Four youth team players, left-back Lewis Freestone, midfielder Morgan Penfold, striker Kasey Douglas and central defender James Goode will be among tonight’s substitutes.

Brad Inman’s return from a broken leg has been delayed until an under 23 game scheduled for next week.

McCann said: “It’s a chance to give some of the lads who haven’t had much game time the chance to impress me and our fans. It’s up to them to catch my eye ahead of some very touch first-team games in November.

“Our next three League One matches are against teams in the top six (Bolton, Northampton and Scunthorpe) so I will need players who are fit and in form.

“I will make several changes tonight, but it’s still a game I want to win. I want to win friendlies and 5-a-side matches so I definitely want to win tonight.

“We’ve won four of our last six games and I want to make it five out of seven. Winning is a great habit to have.

“I hope to get 90 minutes into Lee Angol. That’s one of the main aims apart from the result.”

Neither team can qualify for the knockout stages having lost to MK Dons and Norwich City Under 23s. There is prize money of £10k for the winners of the match which will be determined by a penalty shoot out if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Barnet are opening just their West Stand for tonight’s match.

Travelling Posh fans will enter The Hive via turnstiles N1/N2 and can make use of the Jubilee Bar, situated in the West Stand. Food and drink will be available from there.

Tickets will be available to both supporters on the day via cash only sales on the turnstiles, or The Hive Ticket Office. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £1 for concessions (65+ or 17-20) and kids (under-17).