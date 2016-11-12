MATCH PREVIEW: McCann isn’t worried about the Bolton big guns

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann isn’t going to waste time worrying about promotion favourites Bolton Wanderers ahead of their League One clash at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (November 13, 12.15pm).

McCann is under no illusions about the task facing his side in front of the live Sky TV cameras, but he was keen to point out his own team’s good current form at the club’s pre-match press conference yesterday.

Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst is expected to start against Bolton.

“Bolton have won their last five League One matches, but we have won five of our last seven competitive games including the last three,” McCann stated.

“We are in good form, our confidence is high and our team spirit is great. We also have players coming back from injury to make the squad even stronger.

“Of course Bolton have a squad packed with quality and experience. They have the quality of Clough, Ameobi and Madine up front, and they have a very experienced back four and goalkeeper. Throw that in with a top class manager and one of the biggest budgets in the division and you get promotion favourites, but we are more than a match for anyone in this division as long as we are on our game

“Indeed we have been busier working on ways to exploit their weaknesses than we have on worrying about their threats.

Lee Angol is expected to be a Posh substitute against Bolton.

“It’s a tough game, but I have players in my squad who relish the big games and this one would be big enough without the TV cameras here.

“The last time we were on TV, Bury arrived having won six in a row and their manager had just won the manager-of-the-month award. Bolton are also on a winning run and their manager has also just won the manager-of-the-month award.”

McCann is expected to revert to the starting line-up that won the last League One match at Bristol Rovers (October 29) with the possible exception of Gwion Edwards replacing teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes in midfield.

Striker Lee Angol’s lack of match fitness might keep him on the substitues’ bench. The game has come too early for midfielder Brad Inman who will instead test his recovery from a broken leg in an under 23 match next week. Angol might also take part in that game.

McCann added: “The performance of some of the lads who have been on the periphery of the team at Barnet on Tuesday gave me plenty to think about, but I’m not one for chopping and changing when it’s not absolutely necessary.

“Lee Angol is very fit, but not yet match fit.”