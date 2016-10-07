Search

MATCH PREVIEW: McCann comes out fighting

Grant McCann came out fighting in his last press conference. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Grant McCann came out fighting in his last press conference. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

0
Have your say

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists he and his side will fight their way out of their current run of poor form.

Component:1.7618472.1475832733, , ,$mergedBody