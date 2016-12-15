MATCH PREVIEW: Marcus may have to play a waiting game

Star man Marcus Maddison has been warned he won’t walk straight back into the Peterborough United first team.

Maddison, whose eight goal-assists this season is the joint-highest in League One, missed last weekend’s 5-2 win over Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium because of an ankle injury.

Paul Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh against Chesterfield.

The 23 year-old is expected to be fit to face Charlton at the Valley on Saturday (December 17), but manager Grant McCann is not certain to change a winning side.

“It’s an excellent problem for me to have,” McCann stated. “I rate Marcus very highly and I’m 100 per cent certain he will be fit for the weekend.

“But the problem if you miss one of our games for whatever reason is a player replacing you and doing well.

“Marcus has been outstanding for us this season, but we did very well without him against Chesterfield.”

New Charlton manager Karl Robinson.

Maddison is unlikely to displace last weekend’s man-of-the-match Paul Taylor from the starting line-up so if he does return Shaquile Coulthirst might be most at risk for a game McCann believes will test his players.

Charlton are under new management with former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson now at the helm.

“Charlton haven’t done as well as they would have hoped this season,” McCann said.

“But they are still a team with a big budget and a talented squad which reflects that.

“Of course their manager knows us very well, but I also know him very well.

“It should be a good game between two passing teams, but it’s one we will be going all out to win.”