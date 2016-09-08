MATCH PREVIEW: Making the ABAX a place opponents fear to tread

Manager Grant McCann is demanding a higher tempo and a more aggressive performance from Peterborough United on Saturday (September 10).

McCann wants his players ‘in the faces’ of their opponents as he looks to turn the ABAX into a place visiting teams fear to tread.

Michael Smith is back from international duty with Northern Ireland to play for Posh against Port Vale.

He felt Posh were too passive in the first half of last week’s home draw with Swindon. He expects a different approach against Port Vale.

“There won’t be many teams who pass the ball as well as Swindon,” McCann stated. “But at times we made it too easy for them.

“When we started pressing the ball in the second half we did much better and that’s something we need to look to do in every home game.

“We need to get in the faces of the Vale players from the start. We need to let them know we are about and to impose our game on them from kick-off.

Hayden White has recovered from injury and is available to play against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We will be at our best when we play at a fast pace and we’ve been working in training this week on quicker passing in and around the opposition penalty area.

“Last weekend we found ourselves in good positions which we wasted because our passing was too slow.

“When George Moncur came on as a substitute we improved.

“We have so many talented attacking players we should be creating more scoring chances.

“McCann is expecting another good footballing match on Saturday as Vale have undergone a change in playing style since Portuguese coach Bruno Ribiero replaced Rob Page at the Vale Park helm.

“They are a new team finding their way under a new manager,” McCann added.

“He is trying to stamp his mark on the club and he’s signed a lot of new players to help him.

“We had a bad experience against Vale in this fixture last season when we lost after leading 2-0 so we need to put that right.

“Vale are changing the way they play, but they’ve struggled away from home so we need to take advantage of that.”

Right-backs Michael Smith and Hayden White should both be available to face Vale after missing the last two Posh matches because of international duty and injury respectively.