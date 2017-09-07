MATCH PREVIEW: Look out League One, a fearsome forward line has become even better

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann insists he has a forward line capable of striking fear into the rest of League One.

McCann could unleash his major summer signing, Ricky Miller, in Saturday’s League One clash with Bradford City at the ABAX Stadium (September 9).

Posh boss Grant McCann with Junior Morias.

Miller, who has finally completed a six-game suspension, arrived at the ABAX Stadium with a fearsome reputation for goal-scoring in non-league football. He joins top scorer Jack Marriott and in-form attackers Junior Morias and Marcus Maddison in the squad for the visit of the Bantams.

The 28 year-old might have to be patient though as Posh have hit the top of League One without him. They are also the division’s leading scorers with 12 goals.

“It’s great to have Ricky available,” McCann enthused. “He was our first summer signing. We were keen to get him because we are confident he will score goals at League One levels.

“It’s an extra attacking option for us. He’s left-footed for a start which is different to Junior and Jack, but I would describe him as having the best attributes of both those players.

Ricky Miller.

“He can run in behind and he’s quick like Jack, but he can also hold the ball up and bring others into play like Junior.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do. He has looked sharp in the reserve team games and friendlies

“Our attacking play has been very good in most games this season and Ricky can only make us better, but he faces a fight for a first-team shirt.

“What I do know is we have a set of strikers capable of causing problems for most teams in League One.”

It’s likely Miller will have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench for the Bradford game as manager Grant McCann is expected to name an unchanged side for the sixth League One match in a row.

McCann is looking forward to a run of attractive-looking fixtures at the ABAX, starting with the visit of Bradford.

In September, Posh also host MK Dons (on the 12th), Wigan (23rd) and Oxford (30th). They also have away games at Walsall (16th) and Oldham (26th).

“There are some good-looking games coming up,” McCann said. “But we must deal with Bradford first. They’ve been strong at home and not so good away from home. But they have good players and a good manager so it should be a decent contest.”