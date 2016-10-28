MATCH PREVIEW: Injured duo set to return for Rovers trip

There’s good news on the injury front for Posh on the eve of their League One clash at Bristol Rovers tomorrow (October 29).

Michael Bostwick and Shaquile Coulthirst missed last Saturday’s dismal defeat against Wimbledon but manager Grant McCann is hoping to have both back in the side for the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

“Shaq will be fine for the weekend while it’s toouch and go with Bostwick,” said McCann. “It will be good to have those two players back - we missed their aggression against Wimbledon.”

And there is also encouraging news on the two long-term injury victims - Lee Angol and Brad Inman.

Striker Angol broke his leg in the opening friendly of the season at Boston United in July while Inman also broke a leg in a freak pre-season training accident a few days later.

“Lee is not too far off a return,” said McCann. “It’s too early for Saturday but next week he could be involved against Chesham in the FA Cup.

“It’s great to have him back around the boys - he’s given everyone a boost.

“And Brad is only a week or two off a return as well.”

McCann’s side have come under attack for their inconsistency this week and the manager said injuries were partly responsible.

“We seem to have picked up niggles here, there and everywhere just lately and it’s so frustrating not being able to get the same team on the pitch every week,” said McCann.

“That’s not an excuse because there are some very capable players in the squad who can come in and do a job. But it is difficult and we are going to be up and down until we find that consistency.

“We are all trying our best and it’s important we stick to our beliefs and our plans and the boys are all buying into it.”

George Moncur, who joined on loan from Barnsley on transfer deadline day, has mainly been used from the substitutes bench in recent weeks and McCann said: “I love George as a football player but he’s taken his foot off the gas and become disillusioned about not getting in the team.

“When that happens you can always blame the manager. But it’s not always my fault. Players have to ask themselves what they need to do to get back in the team and whether or not they want to go that extra yard for the club and for their families.

“George is a great lad and I know he’ll do that. He’s one of several good players I’ve got waiting in the wings. Gwion Edwards is another.”