MATCH PREVIEW: Gwion boost for a Peterborough United side with their sights set high

There was a big boost for Peterborough United today (November 17) when key man Gwion Edwards was declared fit for a ‘huge’ run of games.

Edwards missed Wednesday’s (November 15) FA Cup thumping of Tranmere, but he is expected to be fit for the visit of Blackpool for a League One match at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (November 18, 3pm).

Marcus Maddison is compiling some impressive goal and assist numbers this season.

Posh follow tomorrow’s match with a home game against Portsmouth (November 21) and away games at Rochdale (November 25) and Charlton (November 28th) before the end of the month.

Posh manager Grant McCann admits his side are ‘aiming for the stars’ by targeting a 12-point return.

“We need to go on a run in the league now,” McCann stated. “We’re in good form, we’re feeling confident and we’re scoring goals. We haven’t lost in five matches, but three of them have been in cups and promotion is our main aim this season.

“We need to take advantage of these two home games coming up and we will also go all out to win the two away games. We are aiming for the stars a bit by chasing 12 points, but if we did manage to pull it off we would be right on the heels of the top two.

Posh right back Liam Shephard is facing a six-eight week lay off.

“Right now though our focus is on Blackpool. They’ve struggled a bit after a very good start, but this is yet another tough game for us.

“We are wrapping a couple of players in cotton wool so we will name the team later, but Gwion is definitely back which is good news.

“We were helped when Tranmere went down to 10 men early in the game the other night because some of the players could take it a bit easier towards the end of the match and keep a bit fresher for tomorrow.

“If we can win the two home games coming up that would be seven wins in 10 League One matches at the ABAX which is a decent return.

Star attacker Marcus Maddison has dominated most Posh headlines in the past week and McCann revealed he has 100 per cent backing from the rest of the playing squad, which wasn’t the case last season.

“This group of players love Marcus and he loves them,” McCann added. “That wasn’t always the case last season. Some players last season deflected from their own performance by blaming Marcus for not working hard enough.

“That was disappointing because Marcus is a winner. He’s a constant threat and a very special player. His statistics last season were excellent and they have been outstanding again this season.

“Just look at how many goals we have started scoring from set pieces. The delivery from Marcus is usually exceptional and we now have brave players making very good runs in the penalty area.

“Marcus is keeping his head down and enjoying proving people wrong.”

Maddison has scored seven goals and been credited with nine assist in 21 outings this season. Posh have scored nine goals in their last three matches, all of them away from home.

Posh right-back Liam Shephard has been ruled out of action for four-to-six weeks. Central defender Ryan Tafazolli was one player to pick up a knock at Tranmere, but he’s expected to be fit tomorrow.