MATCH PREVIEW: Forget the Cobblers (for now!)

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has ordered his players to forget about the big derby match against Northampton (October 18) for a few more days.

Both clubs have been gripped by derby fever, but McCann insists it must not become a distraction ahead of a much more low-key League One fixture at Fleetwood on Saturday (October 15).

Posh star Marcus Maddison scores against Bury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It couldn’t be a greater contrast for Posh as Fleetwood attract the smallest crowds in the division whereas a bumper gate in excess of 10k is expected at the ABAX Stadium for the Cobblers match.

McCann said: “It’s been difficult to ignore the Northampton game because it’s all a lot of people have been talking about.

“It’s a huge game for both clubs, but we can’t take our eye off the ball at Fleetwood. The last thing we want is to take on Northampton having lost on Saturday.

“We must be very professional and disciplined at Fleetwood for a very tough game.

Posh captain Chris Forrester celebrates his goal against Bury with Shaquile Coulthirst. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The Northampton game is one our supporters will want us to win badly, but there are three points to get on Saturday first.”

McCann is not getting carried away with one good result.

Posh delivered a treat for the live TV cameras by beating third-placed Bury 3-1 in a League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium last weekend (October 8).

Goals from captain Chris Forrester, top scorer Marcus Maddison, and Bury defender Anthony Kay secured a come from behind victory.

It was a first win in seven League One matches for Posh who moved up four places to ninth.

But McCann has already stressed to his players the need to embark on a winning run.

“It was a very good, all-round display,” McCann stated. “We deserved to win, but it was just one game.

“We have not let ourselves get too down when results haven’t gone our way so we won’t get carried away with one win.

“We will only prove our worth by stringing a few wins together now.”