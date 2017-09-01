MATCH PREVIEW: Facing Fergie gives the game an edge

Darren Ferguson admits he still cares about Peterborough United but all affection for the club will disappear for 90 minutes on Saturday.

His Rovers side take on Posh at the Keepmoat Stadium and he’s desperate to get back on track after a 2-0 loss last weekend at AFC Wimbledon.

“And three points is all that matters to me,” he said.

“I always look for their results. It’s a club where I started my management career and I had some decent success there. I live not far from there so it’s always going to be a club that I always look out for.

“But for me on Saturday it’s about the three points, that’s all I’m interested in. There’s nothing else to it.

“I’ve been away from there for a while now.”

Ferguson has twice faced Posh as Doncaster manager but has yet to win a game against his old club.

He said: “My second game as manager of Donny was against them and we got beat 4-0. Then we played them at home the season before last and got beat 2-1.

“So it’s played two lost two. But I’m not counting the first one. I’d only just walked in the door!”

Ferguson is certainly expecting a tough game.

“Peterborough are a good team and they’re obviously playing with a lot of confidence,” he added.

“It’ll be a tough game but I think they know themselves they’ll be in for a tough game as well. We hope Saturday’s performance against Wimbledon, which was an unusual one for us, was a one-off.

“We’ll obviously have to be a lot better than that but this weekend is a very winnable game. If we do certain things right, particularly on the ball, we’ll cause them problems.

“They’re always roundabout the top echelons of the division. Last season they faded away a wee bit.

“They’ve got goals in the team and energy in the team.

“And any team playing with confidence is obviously going to provide a threat.”

Grant McCann says taking on his former boss will give the game added spice.

He said: “It gives the game an edge but I’ve got so much respect for Darren. When he was manager here I played my best football under him.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult game. Doncaster are a good team, I’ve watched them.

“But we are in good spirits at the moment so we’ll make sure we go there and concentrate on ourselves.”