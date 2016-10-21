MATCH PREVIEW: Dons game is more important than Cobblers game

Manager Grant McCann insists the League One home match with AFC Wimbledon tomorrow (October 22, 3pm) is more important than Tuesday’s derby against Northampton.

Posh got their League One promotion push back on track with a superb 3-0 win over the Cobblers (October 18), but McCann believes that will count for little if they fail to beat the Dons at the ABAX tomorrow.

Michael Bostwick (right) in action for Posh against Northampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh are seventh in League One, one point and one place outside the play-offs, but level on points with AFC Wimbledon who are in outstanding form having remained unbeaten since losing at home to Sheffield United on September 10.

McCann said: “Home form is key to a promotion push in League One,” McCann said. “That’s why it’s important to win tomorrow to back up Tuesday’s win. We want to attract more fans to our place and the best way to do that is to keep winning and to keep playing well at home,

“It was a top performance and result against Northampton and we haven’t stopped smiling since, but the next game is always the most important one and that has been drummed into the players. We have no comfort zone at this club

“It’s a tough game as well. Wimbledon have been very good recently. They are well organised at the back and they have some good players up top. We will have to exploit their weaknesses and make sure we look after their strengths.

Posh players celebrate a goal against Northampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

“They play in a very similar way to Northampton so we know we have the capabilities to beat them.”

McCann may be able to field the same team against Dons as striker Shaquile Coulthirst’s hamstring probloem is not as bad as first thought. Michael Bostwick, man-of-the-match to many eyes against Cobblers, is set to retain his place in midfield.

“Shaq looks like he will be okay,” McCann added, “His injury is not as bad as we first thought.

“Michael has earned the right to keep playing in the side, He gave the back four plenty of protection against Northampton and he will probably need to do the same tomorrow.

“We have one or two knocks, but no-one wants to come out of the side after a night like we just had. Everyone is in great spirits.”