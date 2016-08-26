MATCH PREVIEW: Captain Chris can’t wait to sample Dons’ experience

Skipper Chris Forrester can’t wait to experience the special atmosphere of a Peterborough United/MK Dons clash at stadium:mk.

It will be a first trip to one of the best grounds in League One for the Irish midfielder, but he’s heard enough about the rivalry to whet his appetitie.

“It’s obviously a massive game for the fans and the club,” Forrester stated. “I can tell that much just by reading Twitter. It should be a decent atmopshere in the ground and I look forward to that.

“It’s also a big game as far as our position in League One is concerned. MK are a good team who have just come down from the Championship so they will have strong players.

“We will have to be focused from kick-off, but we played well in the second-half of our last game and we will take that confidence and form into this match.

“We showed against Millwall we can beat the best teams in the division. Replicating the same performance in the next game has been difficult, but once we develop that consistency we will be challenging at the top of the table.

“So far we’ve been up-and-down results-wise, but three points tomorrow would set us up nicely.”

Forrester insists he has been enjoying his first experience of captaincy.

“I have more to do before a game like taking the team-sheets into the referee’s room, but I find the extra reponsibility helps me tune into the game better,” Forrester added. “It’s been fun. It’s a learning experience that I’ve enjoyed.”