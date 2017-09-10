MATCH COMMENT: Slick Bradford show the way for ambitious Peterborough United

A club legend as manager, an attractive style of football and plenty of goals.

Peterborough United and Bradford City share plenty in common, even if the Yorkshire side have the benefit of attendances worthy of higher divisions.

But for the second season in a row the Bantams - led by Stuart McCall - have come to Peterborough - managed by Grant McCann - and shown their class; last year it was a 1-0 win and yesterday (September 9) it was a 3-1 victory all but sealed at half-time.

Although the sides are level on points - with Posh one position ahead in third due to a better goal difference - last season's losing play-off finalists have shown they remain a side which ambitious Posh should aspire to reach despite losing several key players over the summer in Rory McArdle, Mark Marshall and James Meredith.

That's not to say Posh were completely outclassed. This was not as insipid a display as many which were seen here last season, but more a culmination of a slick Bradford side, an inability to defend set-pieces and an error from a goalkeeper who had previously excelled.

Jonathan Bond's dropped catch in the seventh minute was the start of Posh's demise as it allowed Dominic Poleon to fire into an unguarded net.

But even before then there had been a warning for the home side with Jake Reeves seeing a header well saved by Bond from a Tony McMahon cross.

That was a sign of things to come with McMahon's deliveries - from a corner and free-kick - being met by the heads of Romain Vincelot and Matthew Kilgallon to make it 3-0.

Poleon and Vincelot also missed further chances from set-pieces to add to the scoring just to add to the picture of sorry defending.

Moreover, Bradford's midfield four were generally dominant in the first-half - as admitted by Posh boss Grant McCann after the match - linking up neatly with the strikers and finding pockets of space in and around the Posh defence which forced a series of corners.

Posh were better after the break, but that was arguably more down to the visitors sitting back than the half-time substitutes of Andrew Hughes and Jermaine Anderson.

Junior Morias had a volley cleared off the line and Marcus Maddison had a curling effort well saved before Jack Baldwin found a good low finish after a corner was not cleared.

But that was as good as it got for Posh, who had threatened a couple of times in the first-half, with the closest they came to a goal from a Ryan Tafazolli effort which was cleared off the line.

The highlight of the afternoon had to be the introduction of Ricky Miller, the striker from Bretton who scored 42 times for Dover in the National League last season.

Making his debut after completing a six game ban Miller's introduction sparked the crowd into life, none more so than when he managed to get himself booked for diving within two minutes of coming on after going over in the penalty area having already skinned one Bradford defender.

While he protested at the decision a melee was kicking off between players from both sides which saw Morias and Anthony Grant booked - the latter for apparently asking referee Keith Stroud a question.

Grant was then rightfully shown a second yellow right at the end for a deliberate handball. He was followed off the pitch by Bradford's Adam Chicksen a minute later for a late lunge which also saw him receive a second caution.

According to Bradford boss Stuart McCall, who appears to enjoy his relaxed post-match interviews with the media after matches, the left-back had forgotten he had been booked seven minutes earlier.

Last season's home defeat to the Bantams was followed up by a 5-1 Tuesday night mauling of Millwall. Seeing as Posh are next in action on Tuesday, this time against MK Dons, a repeat performance would be welcomed.

Posh are no longer top of the league now, and despite their superb start (yesterday was just a first league defeat) Bradford showed in the first-half that there is still some improvement to be made.

Peterborough United: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli (sub Andrew Hughes, 45 mins), Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Doughty (sub Jermaine Anderson, 45 mins), Anthony Grant, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott (sub Ricky Miller, 61 mins).

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Chris Forrester, Idris Kanu, Danny Lloyd.

Bradford City: Colin Doyle, Tony McMahon, Nathaniel Knight-Percival, Matthew Kilgallon, Adam Chicksen, Alex Gilliead (sub Omari Patrick, 75 mins), Jake Reeves, Romain Vincelot, Nicky Law, Dominic Poleon (sub Paul Taylor, 80 mins), Charlie Wyke.

Unused substitutes: Lukas Raeder, Adam Thompson, Shay McCartan, Tom Field, Alex Jones.

Goals: Posh - Baldwin (70 minutes) Bradford - Poleon (7 minutes), Vincelot (36 minutes), Kilgallon (40 minutes)

Cautions: Posh - Doughty (foul), Morias (off the ball incident) Bradford - Gilliead (foul), Law (foul), McMahon (time wasting)

Red cards: Posh - Grant (two yellows) Bradford - Chicksen (two yellows)

Referee: Keith Stroud 7