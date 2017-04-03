MARCUS MADDISON VIDEO VOTE: Spectacular goals galore, but what’s your favourite?

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison scored one of the best goals of the season at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (April 1).

Maddison’s surge into the Charlton penalty area was followed by a brilliant chipped finish to complete a 2-0 League One win for Posh. Maddison has scored 29 goals for Posh in 119 appearances since joining from Gateshead in August 2014, and many have been spectacular efforts. He’s scored with long-range, swerving free kicks, with thunderbolts from 25 yards, with classy curlers and with splendid finishes after individual dribbles. Maddison himself believes his best Posh goal was a volley against Port Vale from the edge of the area in September, 2014. That was his first Football League goal for Posh and can be seen within the youtube link below. Posh have kindly allowed the Peterborough Telegraph to use their youtube footage to feature several other marvellous Maddison goals. Vote for your favourite here by pressing the ‘up’ arrow on your favourite....