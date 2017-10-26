MANAGER’S VIEW: It’s time other players started scoring more goals

Grant McCann has urged Posh players to shoulder more of the team’s goal-scoring burden.

Summer signing Jack Marriott has scored a terrific 10 goals in 14 League One appearances. That’s almost 42% of the 24 goals Posh have managed.

Marcus Maddison has scored three goals.

Marriott has scored four of the last six Posh goals in League One and that’s a statistic causing concern for McCann who believes his squad should have goal threats all over the place.

“Jack has been outstanding,” McCann said. “To have 10 goals by the middle of October is a brilliant effort.

“Jack is a ruthless finisher. He can score with either foot. He’s always looking to improve though which is why he’s usually first in for training every day.

“He’s not complacent though. He can improve his heading for instance, but he’s been a great signing for us.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is another player capable of scoring more goals.

“We need goals from other areas though. I asked the midfielders in the squad to raise their hand if they had scored a goal this season and only Gwion Edwards did.

“Gwion is a danger to opponents whether he plays as a winger or a wing-back. He prefers cutting in from the left and shooting with his right foot. He would probably have scored 15 goals last season if he hadn’t been injured.

“When we last won promotion from this division (2010-11) I was only one of several midfielders who used to score regularly and we need to get back to that.

“We have the ability in the squad. Le Da Silva Lopes and Jermaine Anderson are capable of getting into the penalty area to score as is Chris Forrester. Michael Doughty also has a decent shot on him and Callum Chettle almost scored a winning goal at Southend recently.”

“We just need to be braver in certain situations. Players should just pull the trigger and not be afraid of missing.

“Set pieces are another area we can improve as far as our goal-scoring record is concerned. The delivery from Marcus Maddison is usually very good, but the timing of our runs has been a little off.”

Andrew Hughes scored from a set-piece at Scunthorpe last Saturday to become the seventh different Posh goalscorer in League One this season.

POSH LEAGUE ONE GOALS 2017-2018

10: Jack Marriott

4: Junior Morias

3: Marcus Maddison

2: Edwards

1: Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Tafazolli, Steven Taylor, own goal.