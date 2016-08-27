LIVE UPDATES: MK Dons v Peterborough United: Tyler stays in goal, Baldwin and Da Silva Lopes return

Veteran goalkeeper Mark Tyler retains his place in the Peterborough United starting line-up for the League One game at MK Dons today (August 27, 3pm).

That means appearance number 491 for the 39 year-old. Number one Ben Alnwick is understood to have failed a fitness test on his hamstring problem so teenager Dion-Curtis Henry is on the substitutes’ bench.

Central defender Jack Baldwin returns after suspension and replaces Ricardo Santos, while 17 year-old midfielder Leo Da Silva replaces Jermaine Anderson in midfield.

Youth team striker Deon Moore is also on the substitutes’ bench as Adil Nabi and Hayden White drop out of the squad.

The teams clash in a League One fixture for the first time since a 3-0 Posh defeat led to the sacking of manager Darren Ferguson.

It’s the first game as a manager at stadium:mk for current Posh boss Grant McCann, but he has had success at the venue as a Posh player.

Posh: Mark Tyler, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Dion Curtis-Henry, Ricardo Santos, Jermaine Anderson, Shaquile Coulthirst, Callum Chettle, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Deon Moore.

MK Dons: David Martin, Georg Baldock, Dean Lewington, Joe Walsh, Paul Downing, Ed Upson, Samir Carruthers, Darren Potter, George C Williams, Daniel Powell, Nicky Maynard. Substitutes: Lee Nicholls, Scott Wootton, Dean Bowditch, Ben Reeves, George B Williams, Giorgio Rasulo, Kabonga Tshimanga.

Referee: Mark Heywood.

