LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Walsall v Peterborough United: Leo and Grant are back for Posh

Peterborough United have made two changes to their starting line-up for the League One match at Walsall today (September 16).

In come Leo Da Silva Lopes and Anthony Grant for Liam Shephard and Chris Forrester as Posh revert to their 3-4-1-2 formation.

Former Posh midfielder Erhun Oztumer plays for Walsall.

Posh are currently second and unbeaten away from home.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Andrew Hughes, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Marcus Maddison, Ricky Miller, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Jack Baldwin, Danny Lloyd, Chris Forrester, Idris Kanu, Junior Morias.

Walsall: Mark Gillespie, Joe Edwards, Luke Leahy, Jon Guthrie, Nicky Devlin, Adam Chambers, Flo Cuvelier, James Wilson, Erhun Oztumer, Tyler Roberts, Shaun Donnellan. Substitutes: Liam Roberts, Simeon Jackson, Kieron Morris, Zeli Ismail, Amadou Bakayoko, Kory Roberts, Daniel Agyei.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge

