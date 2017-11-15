LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Tranmere v Peterborough United: Gwion injury blow for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United suffered an injury blow ahead of their FA Cup replay with Tranmere at Prenton Park tonight (November 15).

Attacking wing back Gwion Edwards was ruled out with knock that’s not thought to be too serious. Andrew Hughes replaces him.

There’s also a change of goalkeeper as cup specialist Conor O’Malley replaces Jonathan Bond.

TRanmere are without former Posh player Jeff Hughes because of injury.

Posh have only lost six of 42 ties against non-league opposition in the FA Cup. The teams drew 1-1 at the ABAX Stadium in the original tie on November 4.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazoli, Steven Taylor, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Danny Lloyd, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Chris Forrester, Alex Penny, Idria Kanu, Jermaine Anderson, Callum Chettle, Sam Cartwright.

Tranmere: Scott Davies, Liam Ridehalgh, Ritchie Sutton, Stephen McNulty, Jay McEveley, Jay Harris, James Norwood, Connor Jennings, Ollie Norburn, Dylan Motley-Henry, Gerry McDonagh. Substitutes: Luke Pilling, Adam Buxton, Andy Cook, Elliot Rokka, Declan Drysdale, Josh Solomon-Davies, Larnell Cole.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Alan Swann will be there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann an Twitter for live match updates.