LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Swindon v Peterborough United - Posh seek redemption

Peterborough United seek to bounce back from a dreadful drubbing at Bury last weekend by winning their League One fixture at Swindon on Saturday (21 January, 3pm).

Posh haven’t lost back-to-back League One matches all season. They were thrashed 5-1 at Bury last Saturday (14 January).

Marcus Maddison is expected to return to the Posh starting line-up.

