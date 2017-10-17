LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Southend v Peterborough United: Three changes for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up for the League One match at Southend tonight (October 17).

In come central defender Ryan Tafazolli and midfielders Leo Da Silva Lopes and Jermaine Anderson. Out go right-back Liam Shephard, midfielder Chris Forrester and striker Ricky Miller.

It looks like a 4-4-2 formation with captain Jack Baldwin playing at right back and Marcus Maddison playing closest to top scorer Jack Marriott.

Posh have slipped to seventh in the table, but face a Southend side who have suffered heavy defeats in each of their last two matches.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Andrew Hughes, Anthony Grant, Jermaine Anderson, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Chris Forrester, Ricky Miller, Idris Kanu, Danny Lloyd, Callum Chettle.

Southend: Mark Oxley, Jason Demetriou, John White, Ryan Leonard, Michael Timlin, Josh Wright, Dru Yearwood, Anthony Wordsworth, Stephen McLaughlin, Simon Cox, Marc-Antoine Fortune. Substitutes: Nathan Bishop, Stephen Hendrie, Theo Robinson, Michael Klass, Nile Ranger, Elvis Bwomono, Amadou Ba.

Referee: Kevin Johnson.

Alan Swann is at Roots Hall for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

