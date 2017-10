Have your say

Peterborough United will try and snap a three game losing streak in League One at Southend United tonight (October 17, 7.45pm).

Posh have slipped to seventh in the table, but face a Southend side who have suffered heavy defeats in each of their last two matches.

Alan Swann will be at Roots Hall for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.