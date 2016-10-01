LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Southend v Peterborough United; Leo replaces Moncur

Teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes has replaced on-loan midfielder George Moncur in Peterborough United’s starting line-up for the League One fixture at Southend today (October 1).

As expected Jack Baldwin replaces Rafa Tafazolli in the centre of defence. Tafazolli is serving a one-match suspension.

Moncur is on the substitutes’ bench alongside central defender Ricardo Santos.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Jack Baldwin, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Dean Moore, George Moncur, Callum Chettle, Nathan Oduwa, Ricardo Santos, Hayden White, Mark Tyler.

Southend: Mark Oxley, Jason Demetriou, Ben Coker, Adam Barrett, Anton Ferdinand, Ryan Innis, Anthony Wordsworth, Jermain McGlashan, Stephen McLaughlin, Ryan Leonard, David Mooney. Substitutes: Ted Smith, John White, Adam Thompson, Luke O’Neill, Simon Cox, Will Atkinson, Marc-Antoine-Fortune.

Referee: Brendan Malone.

Alan Swann is at be at Roots Hall for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here