LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Shrewsbury v Peterborough United: Will Posh be in ‘four-midable’ form again?

Peterborough United seek to continue their recent good record at Shrewsbury when travelling to Shropshire for a League One fixture tonight (September 27. 7.45pm).

Posh have scored four goals in each of their last two visits to the Greenhous Meadow. Last season the home side fought back from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 before substitute Jon Taylor claimed a dramatic injury time winner for Grant McCann’s men.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here