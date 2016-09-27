LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Shrewsbury v Peterborough United: Same starting line-up, same substitutes for Posh

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has named an unchanged side for the League One fixture at Shrewsbury this evening (September 27).

It’s a vote of confidence for a starting line-up that failed to beat Walsall at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (September 24). The same substitutes have also been named.

Striker Tom Nichols will get another chance to end a scoring drought that now stretches to seven matches.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, George Moncur, Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Deon Moore, Nathan Oduwa, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Callum Chettle, Jack Baldwin, Hayden White, Mark Tyler.

Shrewsbury: Jayson Leutwiler, Joe Riley, Ryan McGivern, Adam El Abd, Junior Brown, Ian Black, Shaun Whalley, Jack Grimmer, Antoni Sarcevic, Gary Deegan, AJ Leitch-Smith. Substitutes: Mark Halstead, Louis Dodds, Jim O’Brien, Andrew Mangan, Moha Choulay, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, Olly Lancashire.

Referee: Darrn Handley.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here