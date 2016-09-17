LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Sheffield United v Posh: Taylor back as one of three changes

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has made three changes to his starting line-up for the League One game at Sheffield United today (September 17, 3pm kick off).

McCann was forced into two changes as Jermaine Anderson is out for the season after damaging knee ligaments in last Saturday’s (September 10) 2-2 draw at home to Port Vale and left-back Andrew Hughes is suspended.

As expected they are replaced by 17 year-old Leo Da Silva Lopes and Jerome Binnom-Williams, but forward Paul Taylor is also back and replaces Gwion Edwards who drops to the substitutes’ bench.

The Blades have won their last three League One matches and will go above sixth-placed Posh with a win.

But Posh have won on their last two visits to Bramall Lane. Last season they won a five-goal thriller.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Paul Taylor, George Moncur, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Deon Moore, Ryan Tafazolli, Hayden White, Callum Chettle, Nathan Oduwa, Gwion Edwards.

Sheffield United: Simon Moore, Jack O’Connell, Jake Wright, Kieron Freeman, Ethan Banks-Landell, Chris Basham, Daniel Lafferty, Paul Coutts, Mark Duffy, Billy Sharp, Matty Done, Substitutes: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Hussey, John Fleck, Stefan Scougall, Caolan Lavery, James Wilson, Harry Chapman.

Referee; Neil Swarbrick

Alan Swann is at Bramall Lane for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here