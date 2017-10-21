LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Scunthorpe v Peterborough United: Shephard in for Tafazolli

Have your say

Peterborough United have made one change to their starting line-up for the League One game at Scunthorpe today (October 21).

Liam Shephard replaces Ryan Tafazolli which presumably mean a right wing-back role for the former with Andrew Hughes moving into one of the three centre-back positions.

Tafazolli is understood to be injured.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Jermaaine Anderson, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Michael Doughty, Idris Kanu, Ricky Miller, Callum Chettle, Danny Lloyd, Alex Penny.

Scunthorpe: Matt Gilks, Jordan Clarke, Murray Wallace, Rory McArdle, Lewis Butroid, Funso Ojo, Neal Bishop, Duane Holmes, Josh Morris, Lee Novak, Paddy Madden. Substitutes: Rory Watson, Kevin van Veen, Tom Hopper, Clayton Lewis, Simon Church, Cameron Burgess, Hakeeb Adelakun.

Referee: Mark Heywood.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

