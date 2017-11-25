LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Rochdale v Peterborough United: Posh recall for Jermaine

Have your say

Peterborough United have recalled midfielder Jermaine Anderson for today’s (November 25) League One game at Rochdale.

Anderson makes his first start since the 2-1 defeat at Scunthorpe on October 21.

Andrew Hughes also starts with Ryan Tafazolli and Gwion Edwards dropping out of the starting line up. Tafazolli is on the substitutes’ bench, while Edwards is suspended.

It looks like Posh could be playing a midfield diamond formation with Leo Da Silva Lopes operating as a right-back.

Posh won this fixture on the opening day of last season thanks to a last-minute goal from Gwion Edwards. Marcus Maddison and Chris Forrester also scored in a 3-2 win.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Andrew Hughes, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Jermaine Anderson Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Callum Chettle, Chris Forrester, Ricky Miller, Alex Penny, Idris Kanu, Ryan Tafazolli.

Rochdale: Josh Lillis, Joe Rafferty, Jimmy McNulty, Harrison McGahey, Donervon Daniels, Callum Camps, Ollie Rathborne, Calvin Andrew, Ian Henderson, Matty Done, Joe Bunney. Substitutes: Brendan Moore, Kgosi Ntlhe, Jordan Slew, Steven Davies, Andy Cannon, Mark Kitching, Matty Gillam.

Referee: Rob Lewis.

Alan Swann is at Spotland for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.