LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Posh v Barnet: Penny and Lloyd start, Forrester is back

New defender Alex Penny and attacking midfielder Danny Lloyd make their full Peterborough United debuts in tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Barnet at the ABAX Stadium (August 8, 7.45pm).

Penny will start in place of Steven Taylor who is left out after making his own debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Plymouth. Lloyd is in for Leo Da Silva Lopes in a move that could hint at a change of formation.

Chris Forrester replaces Anthony Grant in midfield in the only other change.

Da Silva Lopes and Grant are on the substitutes’ bench. Taylor is out of the squad altogether.

Barnet have Posh old boys Ricardo Santos and Shaquile Coulthirst in their starting line-up.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Alex Penny, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Junior Morias. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Andrew Hughes, Idris Kanu, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant, Callum Chettle, Liam Shephard.

Barnet: Jamie Stephens, Ricardo Santos, Michael Nelson, David Tutonda, Harry Taylor, Mauro Vilhete, Wesley Fonguck, Elliott Johnson, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Shaquile Coulthirst, John-Louis Akpa Akpro. Substitutes: Craig Ross, Charlie Clough, Simeon Akinola, Ruben Bover, Fumnaya Shomotun, Ephron Mason-Clark, Justin Amaluzor.

Referee: Tony Harrington

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.