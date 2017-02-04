LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Port Vale v Peterborough United: Grant expected to make Posh debut at former club

Peterborough United start their busy February programme with a League One fixture at Port Vale today (February 4, 3pm kick off).

Posh have seven League games this month. Grant McCann’s men are four points off the play-off places after suffering a poor run of results.

Transfer deadline day signings Craig Mackail-Smith and Anthony Grant are expected to play for Posh. Grant would be playing against the club he left earlier this week.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.