LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Port Vale v Peterborough United: Captain injured, new signings start as McCann makes five changes

Peterborough United skipper Chris Forrester misses today’s (February 4) League One game at Port Vale because of injury.

As expected transfer deadline day signings Anthony Grant and Craig Mackail-Smith will start. It’s an immediate return to Vale Park for midfielder Grant.

Gwion Edwards replaces Forrester. Jerome Binnom-Williams retains his place in the starting line-up at left-back as Andrew Hughes is on the substitutes’ bench.

Mackail-Smith will be partnered up front by Tom Nichols as manager Grant McCann makes five changes to a starting line-up hammered by MK Dons last weekend.

Two of those changes have been forced as Michael Bostwick is also injured. On-loan defender Dominic Ball steps in.

On-loan midfielder Martin Samuelsen has been dropped to the substitutes’ bench as has striker Lee Angol.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Dominic Ball, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Craig Mackail-Smith, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Paul Taylor, Lee Angol, Callum Chettle, Mark Tyler, Brad Inman, Andrew Hughes.

Port Vale: Leonardo Fasan, Ben Purkiss, Remie Street, Scott Tanser, Nathan Smith, Callum Guy, Anthony De Freitas, Sam Foley, Tyler Walker, Olamide Shadipo, JJ Hooper. Substitutes: Chris Eagles, Danny Pugh, Ryan Boot, Anton Forrester, Rigino Cecilia, Axel Prohouly, Kjell Knops.

Referee: Charles Breakspear.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.