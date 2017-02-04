Search

LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Port Vale v Peterborough United: Captain injured, new signings start as McCann makes five changes

New Posh signings Anthony Grant (left) and Craig Mackail-Smith.

Peterborough United skipper Chris Forrester misses today’s (February 4) League One game at Port Vale because of injury.

As expected transfer deadline day signings Anthony Grant and Craig Mackail-Smith will start. It’s an immediate return to Vale Park for midfielder Grant.

Gwion Edwards replaces Forrester. Jerome Binnom-Williams retains his place in the starting line-up at left-back as Andrew Hughes is on the substitutes’ bench.

Mackail-Smith will be partnered up front by Tom Nichols as manager Grant McCann makes five changes to a starting line-up hammered by MK Dons last weekend.

Two of those changes have been forced as Michael Bostwick is also injured. On-loan defender Dominic Ball steps in.

On-loan midfielder Martin Samuelsen has been dropped to the substitutes’ bench as has striker Lee Angol.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Dominic Ball, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Craig Mackail-Smith, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Paul Taylor, Lee Angol, Callum Chettle, Mark Tyler, Brad Inman, Andrew Hughes.

Port Vale: Leonardo Fasan, Ben Purkiss, Remie Street, Scott Tanser, Nathan Smith, Callum Guy, Anthony De Freitas, Sam Foley, Tyler Walker, Olamide Shadipo, JJ Hooper. Substitutes: Chris Eagles, Danny Pugh, Ryan Boot, Anton Forrester, Rigino Cecilia, Axel Prohouly, Kjell Knops.

Referee: Charles Breakspear.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.