LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Wigan: Morias stars ahead of Miller

Peterborough United have recalled striker Junior Morias in place of Ricky Miller for the visit of League One title favourites Wigan to the ABAX Stadium today (September 23).

The team that finished the match so strongly at Walsall last weekend starts today’s match so right=back Liam Shephard and midfielder Chris Forrester are in ahead of Leo Da Silva Lopes and Anthony Grant.

Miller is not in the Posh matchday squad.

Former Posh loanee Callum Elder is on the Wigan substitutes’ bench.

Wigan are second in the table, one place and two points ahead of Posh.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Tafazolli, Steven Taylor, Michael Doughty, Chris Forrester, Marcus Maddison, Gwion Edwards, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Danny Lloyd, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Idris Kanu, Jermaine Anderson, Anthony Grant.

Wigan: Jamie Jones, Nathan Byrne, Chey Dunkley, Dan Burns, Reece James, Lee Evans. Michael Jacobs, Nick Powell, David Perkins, Gavin Massey, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Matija Sarkic, Callum Elder, Max Power, Will Grigg, Alex Bruce, Gary Roberts, Ryan Colclough.

Referee: Chris Sarginson.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph

