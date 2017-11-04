LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Tranmere Rovers: Posh change their goalkeeper

Have your say

Back-up goalkeeper Conor O’Malley is given another chance to stake a claim for a regular first-team place in today’s FA Cup first round tie against Tranmere at the ABAX Stadium (November 4, 3pm).

O’Malley (23) has made two Checkatrade Trophy appearances since joining Posh from Irish League side St Patrick’s Athletic in August.

Regular number one Jonathan Bond, who is on loan from Reading, has been rested. The rest of the starting line-up is unchanged from the one that beat League One leaders Shrewsbury last weekend.

One time Posh loanee Jeff Hughes starts for Tranmere.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Andrew Hughes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Jermaine Anderson, Ricky MIller, Idris Kanu, Liam Shephard, Danny Lloyd, Callum Chettle.

Tranmere: Scott Davies, Liam Ridehalgh, Ritchie Sutton, Stephen McNulty, Jay McEveley, James Norwood, Connor Jennings, Ollie Norburn, Dylan Mottley-Henry, Gerry McDonagh, Jeff Hughes. Substitutes: Paddy Wharton, Adam Burton, Andy Cook, Jake Kirby, Mitchell Dugan, Larnell Cole, Eddie Clarke.

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.