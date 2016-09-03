LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Swindon: Posh out to thrill the nation

Peterborough United host Swindon Town in a League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium today (September 3, 12.15pm).

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports and Posh boss Grant McCann has asked his players to put on an entertaining show for a wider audience than normal.

The three Posh deadline day signings, George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa and Luke McGee should all be involved.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here