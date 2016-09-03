LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Swindon: New signings all on the substitutes’ bench

Peterborough United have left their three transfer deadline day loan signings on the substitutes’ bench for the League One fixture againswt Swindon at the ABAX Stadium today (September 3).

Goalkeeper Luke McGee, winger Nathan Oduwa and midfielder George Moncur have a watching brief at the start of a game being televised live by Sky Sports (12.15pm kick-off).

Right-back Hayden White has failed his late fitness test so Posh have recalled midfielder Jermaine Anderson to replace right-back Michael Smith in the only change from the team that won well at MK Dons last Saturday (August 27).

Smith is on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Striker Shaquile Coulthirst is absent from the matchday 18. Posh tried to loan Coulthirst to Stevenage on transfer deadline day.

Posh: Mark Tyler, Jermaine Anderson, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Paul Taylor, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Luke McGee, George Moncur, Nathan Oduwa, Ryan Tafazolli, Deon Moore, Callum Chettle, Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Swindon: Lawrence Vigouroux, Darnell Furlong, Louis Thompson, Lloyd Jones; Bradley Barry, Conor Thomas, Anton Rodgers, Michael Doughty, James Brophy, John Goddard, Nathan Delfouneso. Substitutes: Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, Tom Smith, Sean Murray, Ellis Iandolo, Jermaine Hylton, Luke Norris.

Referee: Tim Robinson.

Alan Swann is at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here