LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Scunthorpe: Posh unchanged for visit of League One leaders

Peterborough United have named an unchanged starting line-up for the fourth League One match in a row for the visit of Scunthorpe to the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 22, 7.45pm kick off).

The Posh substitutes are also the same as for Saturday’s (November 19) win at local rivals Northampton Town.

Scunthorpe, who are six points clear at the top of the table, are also unchanged.

Posh are chasing a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst. Substitutes: Lee Angol, Paul Taylor, George Moncur, Gwion Edwards, Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Hayden White.

Scunthorpe: Luke Daniels, Scott Wiseman, Murray Wallace, Charlie Goode, Stephen Dawson, Josh Morris, Neal Bishop, Holmes, Kevin van Veen, Tom Hopper, Substitutes: Joe Anyon, Jordan Clarke, Hakeeb Adelakun, Sam Mantom, Richard Smallwood, Luke Williams, Paddy Madden,

Alan Swann is at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here.