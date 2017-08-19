LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Rotherham: Posh unchanged again

Have your say

Peterborough United have named an unchanged line-up for the third successive League One match for the visit of Rotherham United today (August 19, 3pm).

Rotherham include former Posh players Joe Newell and Lee Frecklington in their starting line-up, which is unchanged from the one that thumped Southend 5-0 last weekend. Posh old boys Jon Taylor, David Ball and Jonson Clarke-Harris are among the Millers’ substitutes.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Junior Morias. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Idris Kanu, Chris Forrester, Andrew Hughes, Andrea Borg, Danny Lloyd, Liam Shephard.

Rotherham: Richard O’Donnell, Joshua Emmanuel, Semi Ajayi, Michael Ihiekwe, Joe Mattock, Ryan Williams, Darren Potter, Lee Frecklington, Joe Newell, Kieffer Moore, Jamie Proctor. Substitutes: Laurence Bilboe, Will Vaulks, Anthony Forde, David Ball, Jon Taylor, Ben Purrington, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Referee: Ross Joyce.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.