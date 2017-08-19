LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Rotherham: Many Posh old boys in town

Peterborough United host Rotherham in an attractive-looking League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium today (August 19, 3pm).
The Millers boast numerous ex-Posh players including midfielders Joe Newell and Lee Frecklington.
Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.
Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.