LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Portsmouth: Edwards back and Miller is on the substitutes’ bench

Peterborough United have recalled attacking wing-back Gwion Edwards to the starting line-up for the visit of Portsmouth in a League One clash at the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 21).

Edwards replaces Andrew Hughes in the only change from the team that started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Blackpool.

Ricky Miller is surprisingly recalled to the Posh substitutes’ bench, less than 24 hours before he makes a court appearance in the city.

Portsmouth are without top scorer Brett Pitman, but former Posh players Luke McGee and Christian Burgess both play.

Posh last won this fixture in January 1977 when teenager Mark Heeley dazzled on the wing and John Cozens bagged a hat-trick. Heeley also scored in a 4-2 Division Three win.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Danny Lloyd. Substitutes: Idris Kanu, Andrew Hughes, Jonathan Bond, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Callum Chettle, Alex Penny.

Portsmouth: Luke McGee, Gareth Evans, Christian Burgess, Oliver Hawkins, Matt Clarke, Danny Rose, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe. Kai Naismith, Matty Kennedy, Curtis Main. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Nathan Thompson, Dion Donohue, Stuart O’Keefe, Adam May, Kyle Bennett, Conor Chaplin.

Referee: Craig Hicks

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.