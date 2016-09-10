LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Port Vale: Goalkeeper makes debut and Moncur starts

Goalkeeper Luke McGee makes his Peterborough United debut against Port Vale at the ABAX Stadium today (September 10, 3pm).

The Tottenham loanee is joined in the starting line-up by George Moncur, another deadline day loan signing, and new dad Michael Smith who returns at right-back after international duty with Northern Ireland.

Jermaine Anderson moves from full-back to midfield, meaning a place on the substitutes’ bench for Leo Da Silva Lopes.

He is joined by Paul Taylor and goalkeeper Mark Tyler, who also drop out of the starting XI, and the returning Hayden White.

Callum Chettle and Jerome Binnom-Williams drop out of the matchday squad.

Posh lost this fixture 3--2 last season after leading 2-0 at half-time.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Marcus Maddison, George Moncur, Gwion Edwards, Tom Nichols.

Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Ryan Tafazolli, Deon Moore, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Nathan Oduwa, Paul Taylor, Hayden White.

Port Vale: Jak Alnwick, Ben Purkiss, Remie Streete, Nathan Smith, Kjell Knops, Anthony Grant. Paulo Tavares, Sam Foley, Alexander Jones, Jerome Thomas. Martin Paterson.

Substitutes: Miguel Santos, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Sam Hart, Rigino Cicilia, Quentin Pereira, Francisco Kiko, Sebastien Amoros.

Joel Lamy will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here