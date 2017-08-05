LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Plymouth: Taylor makes the start, Grant in ahead of Forrester

Have your say

Steven Taylor will make his first Peterborough United start in today’s League One opener against Plymouth at the ABAX Stadium (August 5, 3pm).

When based in England, the former Newcastle skipper has never played outside the top two divisions of the Football League.

Anthony Grant has pipped last season’s skipper Chris Forrester for the holding midfield role.

Posh are expected to play a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Junior Morias. Substitutes: Josh Tibbetts, Chris Forrester, Idris Kanu, Andrew Hughes, Alex Penny, Danny Lloyd, Callum Chettle.

Plymouth: Luke McCormick, Gary Sawyer, Sonny Bradley, Oscar Threlkeld, Ryan Edwards, David Fox, Graham Carey, Antoni Sarcevic, Joel Grant, Jake Jervis, Ryan Taylor. Subsutitutes: Robbert Te Loeke, Gary Miller, Yann Songo’o, Lionel Ainsworth, Ruben Lameiras, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Gregg Wylde.

Referee: John Busby

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

