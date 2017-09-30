LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Oxford: Anderson’s first start for over a year

Midfielder Jermaine Anderson makes his first Peterborough United start for over a year in today’s (September 30) League One clash against Oxford United at the ABAX Stadium (3pm).

Anderson is battling back from a second bout of knee ligament surgery. He hasn’t started a game cince suffering the injury against Port Vale on September 10, 2016.

The 21 year-old is one of four changes to the starting line-up following a 3-2 defeat at Oldham on Tuesday.

In come Anthony Grant, Ricky Miller and Leo Da Silva Lopes with Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty and Liam Shephard all dropping to the substitutes’ bench. Striker Junior Morias is the other absentee from Oldham where he picked up a serious thigh injury.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant, Jermaine Anderson, Andrew Hughes, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Ricky Miller. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Idris Kanu, Liam Shephard, Danny Lloyd, Alex Penny.

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Christian Ribiero, Curtis Nelson, John Mousinho, Ricardinho, Rob Hall, Josh Ruffels, Joe Rothwell, Jack Payne, West Thomas, James Henry. Substitutes: Scott Shearer, Mike Williamson, Ryan Ledson, Alex Mowatt, Agon Mehmeti, Cance Carroll, Gino Van Kessel.

Referee: Tom Neild

