LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Notts County: Unchanged Posh bid for Chelsea trip

Peterborough United are unchanged for the third match in a row as Notts County visit the ABAX Stadium for a second round FA Cup replay tonight (December 20, 7.45pm).

The unavailability of Marcus Maddison and Jack Baldwin because of injury, Lee Angol because of suspension and George Moncur (ineligible) has made manager Grant McCann’s selection easy.

The winners of tonight’s game travel to Premier League leaders Chelsea in the third round on Sunday. January 8.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Paul Taylor, Tom Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst. Substitutes: Brad Inman, Adil Nabi, Ricardo Santos, Callum Chettle, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Nathan Oduwa, Mark Tyler.

Notts County: Scott Loach, Matt Tootle, Hayden Hollis, Richard Duffy, Jordan Richards, Rob Milsom, Curtis Thompson, Alan Smith, Thierry Audel, Jonathan Forte, Jon Stead. Substitutes Adam Collin, Louis Laing, Carl Dickenson, Elliot Hewitt, Adam Campbell, Vadine Oliver, Aaron Collins.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX for the Peterborough Telegraph. Team news, a match report and match reaction will appear on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

For live match updates follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.