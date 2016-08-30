LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Norwich City: Seven changes for Posh

Peterborough United have made seven changes to their starting line-up for the opening tie in the Checkatrade Trophy against Norwich City at the ABAX Stadium tonight (August 30).

In come Jerome Binnom-Williams, Ricardo Santos, Ryan Tafazolli, Callum Chettle, Jermaine Anderson, Adil Nabi and Shaquile Coulthirst.

Out go Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes, Michael Smith, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards and Paul Taylor.

Smith is on international duty, but the rest of the absentees have been rested. Baldwin and Da Silva Lopes are on the substitites’ bench.

Anderson skippers Posh against an under 23 Norwich side which includes former Posh loanee Harry Toffolo.

Tonight’s match is the first of three group games with the two two progressing to the knockout stages.

If tonight’s tie is drawn after 90 minutes there will be a penalty shoot-out to determine which team picks up a second point.

Posh: Mark Tyler, Michael Bostwick, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Ricardo Santos, Ryan Tafazolli, Callum Chettle, Jermaine Anderson, Adil Nabi, Shaquile Coulthirst, Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Dion-Curtis Henry, Jack Baldwin, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Matthew Stevens, Deon Moore, Lewis Freestone, Morgan Penfold.

Norwich City: Ben Killip, Louis Ramsay, Ben Godfrey, Michee Efete, Harry Toffolo, Tony Andreu, Louis Thompson, Ray Grant, Josh Murphy, James Maddison, Carlton Morris. Substitutes: Aston Oxborough, Todd Cantwell, Benny Ashley-Seal, Joe Crowe, Glenn Middleton, Dialling Jaiyesimi, Ebou Adams.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here