LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Northampton Town: Posh defend an 11 year unbeaten record

Peterborough United defend an 11-year unbeaten record against local rivals Northampton Town tonight (October 3, 7.45pm).
The deadly foes clash in a Checkatrade Trophy group tie at the ABAX Stadium when Cobblers will seek their first win over Posh since Scott McGleish scored the only goal of the game in a League Two game at London Road in April, 2006.
Posh won 4-1 at Northampton in a League One game in August.
Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.
Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.
