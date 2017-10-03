Search

LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Northampton Town: Posh defend an 11 year unbeaten record

Posh midfielder Michael Doughty in action at Northampton earlier this season.
Posh midfielder Michael Doughty in action at Northampton earlier this season.

Peterborough United defend an 11-year unbeaten record against local rivals Northampton Town tonight (October 3, 7.45pm).

The deadly foes clash in a Checkatrade Trophy group tie at the ABAX Stadium when Cobblers will seek their first win over Posh since Scott McGleish scored the only goal of the game in a League Two game at London Road in April, 2006.

Posh won 4-1 at Northampton in a League One game in August.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.