Peterborough United host local rivals Northampton Town for the first time since 2009 tonight (October 18, 7.45pm kick off).

Posh are ready to recall Marcus Maddison, Michael Bostwick and Michael Smith for a game which is expected to attract a crowd of between 8-9,000.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so follow all the team news, LIVE commentary, match report and match reaction here click here.